BENTON — Sara Sue Patton, 82, of Benton, passed away of natural causes on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
She was born April 17, 1939, in Sidell, Illinois, the daughter of the late James Lynn and Viola May Harrold Swinford.
She was a member of Benton First Baptist Church, office manager for Larry Krouse State Farm, and was co-owner of Patton Trucking. She was an accomplished musician with a strong Soprano voice. She loved her family and enjoyed playing Bridge, board games, and auto racing. Most of all she loved fresh strawberries in the spring!
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Patton (2019), and sister, Barbara Wagnon. She is survived by three sons, James Patton (Kevin) of Paducah, William Patton (Noreen) of Benton, and Daniel Patton (Jennifer) of Bartlett, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Benjamin, Kelly, Amy, and Rebecca as well as one great-granddaughter, Millie.
Visitation with the family will be on Sunday from 2 p.m. until funeral service time at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of the Marshall County Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Doom officiating. There will be a private interment.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care (Mercy Health Foundation-Lourdes), PO Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-7100; or Marcella’s Kitchen, PO Box 272, Benton, KY 42025.
