Sara Mefford Krone, 54, of Kevil, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Kevil.
She was a member of McKendree United Methodist Church in West Paducah.
Survivors include her mother, Maxine Mefford Watson of Bardwell; three sons, Chris Gessel of Paducah, Shawn Gessel of Cunningham, and Greg Gessel of Paducah; two daughters, Jennifer Gessel of Wildomar, California, and Jennifer Risley of Eddyville; two stepdaughters, Janae Stewart of Linton, and Jessica Burkett of Cadiz; one stepson, Nathan Krone of Paducah; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Krone; her father, Raymond Burleson; and a brother.
A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later time. Donations may be made to Dunn’s Funeral Home, 301 W. Fairview Ave., Eddyville, KY 42038.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.