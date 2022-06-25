KEVIL — Sara Jean Shelby Vaughn, 88, of Kevil, passed away at her niece’s home on Thursday, June 23, 2022, with all her family by her side.
Graveside services will be at noon Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Woodville Cemetery with Toby Dulworth officiating. There will be no visitation. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Sara was born Dec. 9, 1933, to Sadie and Floyd Shelby in Kevil.
She was a 1952 graduate from Barlow/Kevil High School. She worked at Kevil Bank for 58 years before retiring to enjoy gardening with her husband along with her dog, Buster Brown. She was a member of Kevil Christian Church until merging with La Center Christian Church, where she remained a lifelong, faithful member. Sara was a precious, loving Christian lady who contributed to many charities over her lifetime. She was a Kentucky Colonel.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, James Vaughn; brother, Glenn Shelby; nephew, Glenn Allan Shelby; and brother-in-law, Elmo Lester.
Surviving is one sister, Lana Shelby Lester; niece, Sonya Lester Jackson (Ryan); and great-niece, Shelby-Jo Heine (Mason) all of Kevil; and many cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to: Woodville Cemetery at 4860 New Liberty Church Rd. Kevil, KY 42053.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
