FULTON — Sara Helen Wall was born Sara Helen Hazlewood on August 1, 1926, to Homer and Esther Hazlewood in Mt. Pelia, Tennessee. She was one of eight children and the oldest girl. Despite the demands of farm life, Sara devoted herself to her schooling and was the first in her family to graduate high school. Learning new things always delighted her and defined her approach to life. It was why she excelled in so many areas.
She was a superb seamstress and used those skills to create clothing at the Merit Clothing Company, not just at home. She also loved to quilt and crochet and produced some beautiful pieces. Later in life, her strong mathematical mind led her to be trained in accounting which she used when working for the University of Tennessee at Martin. Sara thoroughly enjoyed working and reluctantly retired in January 1995. After retirement, she devoted her time and energy to the Second Milers at First Baptist Church in Fulton.
Sara was not just successful in the professional arena; she was a marvelous homemaker. Sara became Robert Wall’s lovely bride, April 19, 1946, and in July 1947 they welcomed the first of their four children. She was very proud of all her kids and grandkids and they loved her dearly, as well. Her children will attest to the fact that they got their ambitious work ethic and fighting spirit from their mother. Sara was not one to back down from a challenge and her children learned how to meet life head-on from watching her in action. Her sense of humor was treasured by all her children, often laughing until they cried, at her quick wit and ducking barbs along the way.
Sara had a way of endearing herself to all who met her and as a result has many, many precious friends who will sorely miss her. She cherished her friends and the memories made with them. Doing things like riding on the back of a jet ski at the young age of 88 and spending hours shopping for dishes, roosters, and curios for her beautiful home. She was fiercely independent, living life to the fullest, and at 92 was still mowing her own yard on her riding lawnmower.
Sara lived her Christian faith, as was evidenced by her passion for teaching Sunday School over 40 years, committing scripture to memory, and spending time in her daily devotionals. She was confident of where her eternal life would be spent and peacefully went to meet her Savior on June 8, 2020.
She is survived by her four children — Ronald L. Wall, and wife Belle, of Dallas, Texas, Donna Wall VanHook, and husband Dan, of Austin, Texas, Danny L. Wall of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Sam G. Wall of Fulton. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Russell L. Wall of Dallas, Texas, Victoria Wall Harris of Los Angeles, California, Chris Wall of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Geoffrey VanHook of Dallas, Texas, Joseph VanHook of Nashville, Tennessee, and Ryan Wall of Houston, Texas. Her great-grandchildren are Raiden, Korbin, Bella, and Ryder Wall of Dallas and Dean Harris of Los Angeles. She is survived by two sisters, Carol Hazlewood Fisk of Symsonia and Kay Hazlewood Exum of Martin, Tennessee, and one brother, Leon Hazlewood of Martin, Tennessee.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by four brothers, Tom Hazlewood, James Hazlewood, Marshall Hazlewood, and Joe Hazlewood.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the Walnut Grove Church with Paul Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Obion County Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 -7 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020.
Memorials may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Hornbeak Funeral Home of Fulton is in charge of the arrangements.
