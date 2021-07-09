MAYFIELD — Sara Camp, 97, of Mayfield, died at 6:35 a.m. Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the ICF Nursing Home in Clinton.
She was a member of Sedalia United Methodist Church and a retired cook at Farmington School.
She is survived by two daughters, Beverly (Rex) Beckham, Folsomdale, Penny (Rim) Watson, Steamboat, Colorado; two sons, Larry (Paula) Camp, Mayfield, Morris (Betty) Camp, Boaz; one sister; Zelma McDaniel, St. Louis, Missouri; eight grandchildren, five stepgrandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Lewis Camp; parents, William Earl and Minnie Alabama Brown Baxter; and four brothers, Cecil, Lesley, Samuel L. and Herman Baxter.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Keith Allred officiating. Interment will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery.
Friends may call after 5 p.m. Friday at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
