Sara Beth Fairfield, 56, of Paducah passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
Ms. Fairfield was a receptionist and of the Baptist faith.
Gone before her time. Beloved mother, daughter, sister and cousin. You will be missed but not forgotten.
She is survived by her daughter, Danica Fenix of Paducah; mother, Helen F. Cornwell of Paducah; three brothers, Thomas (Belinda) Cornwell of Paducah, Mike (Cyndi) Cornwell of Boaz, Gary (Linda) Cornwell of Boaz; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, J.W. Cornwell.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Jim Boyd officiating. Burial will follow at Symsonia Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon — 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
