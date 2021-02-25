Sara Alexander Penry, 94, of Paducah, passed away at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Jan. 31, 1927, in Jasper, Alabama, to the late Hubert Marvin Alexander and Elizabeth Nettles Alexander. Sara was a mathematics professor at Paducah Community College, where she was twice named “Teacher of the Year” by the PCC Student Senate. Mrs. Penry was named one of the five Great Teachers of Kentucky in 1988 by the University of Kentucky. She received her master’s degree in mathematics from Murray State University. Sara was the director of PCC’s FOCUS Performing Arts Program at PCC and helped oversee the construction of the school’s Arts Center and Theater. She was a prominent member of Broadway United Methodist Church for 70 years. Sara was also named a Duchess of Paducah. She loved the ocean and the snow, but most of all she loved her family and church.
She is survived by her two daughters, Carol Penry Edwards and husband, David, of Port Townsend, Washington, and Suzanne Penry Reiersen and husband, Will, of Nebo, North Carolina; granddaughter, Anne Leigh Edwards of Birmingham, England; and son-in-law, David Williams, of Leitchfield.
Sara was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Douglass Penry; daughter, Melissa Ann Penry Williams; and brother, Hubert “Buddy” Alexander.
Virtual memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, with Rev. Luther Ray Chandler officiating. Friends and family may view the service by logging on to www.bumc-paducah.org. A private family burial will be held at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
No public visitation will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Broadway United Methodist Church KEYS II Program or Mother’s Day Out Program, 701 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may show the family your support and love by leaving a message of sympathy at www.milnerandorr.com.
