Sandy Kay Johnson, 67, of Paducah, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Baptist Health Paducah.
Sandy was co-owner and the bookkeeper at Treads & Auto Service, Inc. She was of the Christian faith.
Surviving is her husband, George Johnson of Paducah; her five children, George Johnson Jr. of Paducah, Maribeth Holloway of Paducah, Jessica Bowman of Lexington, Jeremy Jones of Lexington, and Kevin Sullivan of Paducah; five grandchildren; and one niece.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Pauline Harper; and two brothers.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to River City Missions at 1466 Bechtold Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
