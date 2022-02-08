GILBERTSVILLE — Sandy W. Bagwell, 80, of Gilbertsville, formerly of Paducah, passed away at 9:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at the Marshall County Hospital.
She was a member of Briensburg United Methodist Church and a 1959 graduate of Lone Oak High School. She was retired from Johnson Real Estate where she served as office manager.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Larry Bagwell, three grandchildren; one brother, Steve Warford of Phoenix, Arizona; and several nieces and nephews
Preceding in death was one son, Mark Bagwell. Her parents were Harry Buster Warford and Martha Nelson Warford.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Lawson officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial Donations may made to may be made to Cassidy’s Cause, 6075 Clinton Road, Paducah, KY 42001; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Briensburg United Methodist Church, 1908 Briensburg Road, Benton, KY 42025.
You may leave a “Hug From Home”, a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
