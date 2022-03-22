MURRAY — Sandra K. Wallace, 74, of Murray, died peacefully at her home on March 18, 2022.

Arrangements were incomplete at Imes Funeral Home & Crematory, Downtown Murray.

Service information

Mar 24
Visitation
Thursday, March 24, 2022
11:00AM-1:00PM
Imes Funeral Home and Crematory - Downtown Murray
311 North 4th St.
Murray, KY 42071
Mar 24
Memorial Service
Thursday, March 24, 2022
1:00PM
Imes Funeral Home and Crematory - Downtown Murray
311 North 4th St.
Murray, KY 42071
