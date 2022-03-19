Sandra Tidwell, 82, of Paducah, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Baptist Health Comfort Care.
She was a member of the Lone Oak Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Buddy Tidwell; one daughter, Kim Osborne; one son, Barry Tidwell both of Paducah; four grandchildren, Caleb Tidwell, Lauren (Noah) Arb, Daniel Tidwell and Kristin Osborne; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were two sisters. Her parents were James Franklin McClure and Mary Elizabeth Brown McClure.
Private family graveside services will be held at the Hardmoney Baptist Church Cemetery with Ed Grogan speaking.
Expression of sympathy may be made to New Pathways for Children P.O. Box 10, Melber, Ky 42069; or to the Hardmoney Cemetery Association, 201 Sharon Road, Boaz, KY 42027.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
