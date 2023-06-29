Sandra Thompson Lampkin, 76, of Paducah, passed away at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Ledbetter on Dec. 13, 1946. Sandra worked for Sears, Paducah Bank, Citizens Bank and retired from Harry Bufford Auto Sales as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the Lone Oak First Baptist Church. Sandra loved her family and spending time with them especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynda Holshouser and husband, Troy of Symsonia; two sisters, Betty Rogers and husband, Wayne and Donna Pickett all of Ledbetter; three brothers, Michael Scheer and wife, Jennifer of Hickory, Mark Scheer and wife, Tina of Grand Rivers, and Larry “Ranny” Thompson of Boaz; two grandchildren, Hunter Holshouser and wife, Kelsey and Parker (Angie Burgess) Holshouser; several nieces and nephews.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.