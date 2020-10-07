MAYFIELD — Sandra L. Saxton, 63, died on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
She was a member of New Vision Ministries in Mayfield.
She is survived by three sisters, Mary Stubblefield, Earline Saxton and Karen Saxton; three brothers, Charles Saxton, Gary Saxton and John Saxton; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins
Services will be at noon Friday, October 9, 2020, at New Vision Ministries, 428 S. Seventh St., Mayfield. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Peaceful Valley Cemetery.
You may leave condolences at masonbrothersfs.com.
