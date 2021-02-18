Sandra “Sandy” Gayle Butler, 61, was called home to be with her Lord & Savior on Feb. 16, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Sandy was born on February 2, 1960, in Paducah, Ky. She graduated from St. Mary High School in Paducah in 1978 and worked for many years as a manager at Cato Fashions and then at First Financial Bank in Fulton. She loved God and was known by her friends and family as a sweet and generous woman. Sandy was always there for those who needed her and was the glue that held the family together.
She is survived by her mother, Jackie Graham of Murray; significant other Brad Latham of Clinton; daughter, Stephanie Butler and fiancé Kyser Lough of Athens, Georgia; two sisters, Felicia Fisher of Gulf Breeze, Florida and Dana (John) Provo of Gulf Breeze, Florida; and many beloved cousins, aunts, and uncles.
She is preceded in death by her father, John Daniel Thompson; and brother, Phillip Dale Thompson.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak, followed by 1 p.m. funeral services for close friends and family. Face masks and social distancing are required. Burial will be at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Lone Oak.
Expressions of sympathy may be given to the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
