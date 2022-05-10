Sandra Oliva, 59, of Paducah, died May 1, 2022, at her home after a year-long battle with liver cancer.
Sandra is survived by her brother who loved her very dearly.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
