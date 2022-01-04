SALEM — Sandra O’Neal Porter, 75, of Salem, passed from this life on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Mrs. Porter was born Feb. 2, 1946, in Marion, to Aubrey and Wilma Dunkerson. She attended Salem Baptist Church and was actively involved in the American Legion Auxiliary Post 217.
Mrs. Porter is survived by her husband, Larry Porter of Salem; sons, Chad Porter, of Calvert City, and Cory Porter, of Salem; sisters, Nelda Deweese of Grand Rivers, and Velvadean Jacobs, of Ledbetter; brother, Gary Dunkerson, of Salem; and grandchildren, Emma, Camron and Chance Porter.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey Gostal and Wilma Riley Dunkerson; brothers, G. V. Dunkerson and Aubrey Dunkerson; and sister, Mary Croft.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services with Rev’s Josh Bumpus, Chris Clarke and Matt Grimes to officiate. Burial will follow in Salem Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family at Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem, Kentucky, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
