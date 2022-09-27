Sandra Moss, 81, of West Paducah, passed away Sept. 25, 2022, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah. She was born on Dec. 25, 1940, to her parents, William Eugene and Mae Kelly Reed.
Sandra was an avid UK Basketball fan and loved to work in her rose garden. Sandra was a devoted Christian and her faith in Jesus Christ was unmovable. But most of all she was a devoted wife, precious mother and a loved Nana. Sandra had a wonderful sense of humor.
She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Rudy Louis Moss of West Paducah; two sons, Randall Moss (Karen) of Reidland and Troy Gene Moss of Kevil; two daughters, Susie Cradick (Todd) of Kevil, and Kelly Gholson (Mike) of Paducah; one brother, David Reed (Kathi) of Texas; seven grandchildren, Matthew Moss, Samantha Rodgers, Drew Cradick, Hagen Gholson, Kyleigh Gholson, Joni Reed, and Beth Milam; 10 great grandchildren, Harper Gholson, Remington Gholson, Brentley Cradick, Oliver Rodgers, Benson Moss, Lucas Reed, Aaron Reed, Sara Reed, Gabe Milam, and Zack Milam.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bill Reed.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at McKendree United Methodist Church Cemetery with Howard Pulley officiating.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to Lourdes Hospice Foundation Fund, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-9961.
