MAYFIELD — Sandra Lee Menser, 73, of Mayfield, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Menser is survived by her husband, James D. Menser Jr.; three sons, James Allen (Kim) Menser, of Wingo, Michael Wayne Menser, of Mayfield, and Roy Allen (Billie) Menser Sr., of Mayfield; two daughters, Suzanne (Joseph) Williams and Cheyenne Arthur, both of Mayfield; one brother, Jessie Franklin, of Olmstead, Illinois; one sister, Linda Sjokvist, of North Dakota; 17 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by five brothers, Billy Woodworth, David Woodworth, Bobby Woodworth, Ronnie Woodworth and Robert Woodworth; two sisters, Judy Vaughn and Goldie Menser; and her parents, Claude Woodworth and Opal Chapman Franklin.
Funeral services for Mrs. Sandra Lee Menser will be 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Keith Allred and Rev. Josh Oliver will officiate. Interment will follow at Water Valley Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Adam Cole, Timothy Cole, Josh Carnahan, Jacob Bayles, Chris Waggoner, David F., and Roy Menser Jr.
Visitation will be 5 — 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, at the funeral home.
