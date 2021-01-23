ATLANTA — Sandra M. Carter, 82, passed away on Jan. 19, 2021, in Atlanta.
Sandra was born in McCracken County on April 1, 1938 in her home on Farley Place to the late Elvis and Minnie Fike Peck. Sandra spent her childhood and early adulthood in Paducah. She and her family later moved to North Little Rock, Arkansas where she raised her children and played the role of a second mom to the neighborhood kids. Her greatest pride and joy came from the successes of her children and grandchildren.
Sandra also enjoyed playing Bridge with friends, traveling to the beach, and cooking for her beloved family. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Sandra is survived by two sons, Chris Carter and wife, Cindy of Destin, Florida, Tim Carter and wife, Cheri, of Frisco, Texas; one daughter, Beth Carter of Atlanta, Georgia; three grandchildren, Brandon Carter (Mandy), Ashley Dietz (Stephen), Kristen Carter and four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Geneva Benefiel.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Susan Engle officiating. Burial will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the American Red Cross or their favorite charity in Sandra’s name.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
