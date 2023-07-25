Sandra Lee Cargill and Jimmy Alan Cargill, of West Paducah, entered heaven on July 20, 2023, and July 22, 2023, respectively. Sandra was born in Bowling Green, on Aug. 10, 1948, and Jimmy was born in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 8, 1946. They were married for 31 years, and were retired educators. Jimmy was also an Army veteran.
The couple each had two children from previous marriages who survive them, James LaSalvia of Paducah, Matthew LaSalvia of Villa Hills, Elise Allen of Spring Branch, Texas, and Laura Dahlberg of Plano, Texas. They are also survived by Sandra’s sister, Nancy Akers of Goshen, and Jimmy’s brother, Michael Cargill of Georgetown, Texas, along with six grandchildren.
