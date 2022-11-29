Sandra Kay (McNeill) Fletcher, 77, of Paducah, passed away at 9:42 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at her residence.
Sandra was a homemaker and a member of Victory Baptist Church in Paducah.
Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 9:03 am
She is survived by her husband, Homer Fletcher of Paducah; one son, Steven (Julie) Fletcher of Gilbertsville; one daughter, Suzanne (Phil) Quarles of Paducah; eight grandchildren, Matt (Elyssa) Fletcher, Travis Fletcher, Anden (Kayla) Quarles, Austin (Bekah) Quarles, Rahsjay (Cicillia) Murray, Rex Quarles, Nick Quarles, Lian Quarles; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo McNeill and Grace (Medley) McNeill; three brothers, Don McNeil, Charles McNeill, Randal McNeill; one sister, Dorothy McNeill.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Homer Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow at Fooks Cemetery in Benton.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
