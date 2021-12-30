LACENTER — Sandra Kay Harris, 79, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Life Care Center in LaCenter.
Sandra was born
to her parents Dorothy and Alvie Smith on Jan. 10, 1942. She was employed at the
Shoe Factory for 28 years. She also worked at Western Baptist Cafeteria. Sandra loved to scrapbook and belonged to a scrapbook club. She loved to dance and listen to music. She was a two-time survivor of breast cancer.
She is survived by one son, Kerry Moss, of Paducah; two daughters, Darla Puckett (Terry), of Berea, and Tracy Bristow (Larry Dale), of Calvert City; a brother, Ronnie Smith (Kathy), of Paducah; a sister-in-law and best friend; Rose Moss, of Paducah; six grandchildren, Jeremey Puckett of Paducah, Sondra Puckett (Blake), of Paducah, Sara Kaufman (Brad), of Richmond, Nikki Bencini (Chris), of Paducah, Stephen Davidson, of Paducah, and Jazz Bristow, of Calvert City; 13 great-grandchildren; Bailey Thompson, Brady Thompson, Brantley Puckett, Ethan Puckett, Taylor Puckett, Alyssa Davidson, Destiny Davidson, Emma Kaufman, Caroline Kaufman, Mallory Kaufman, Addison Kaufman, Hendrix Puckett and Anna Puckett; and two great nieces, Katie Grantham Wallace and Lauren Grantham.
Sandra was preceded in death by her daughter; Dana Turner; and her parents.
Visitation will be at 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 31,2021 at Morrow Funeral Chapel in LaCenter.
Funeral Services will be at noon Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Billy Patterson officiating. Interment will follow at Barlow Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
