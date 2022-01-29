DURHAM, N.C. — Sandra Jo Patterson died peacefully Jan. 21, 2022, at her residence in Durham. She was born April 14, 1936, in Paducah, Kentucky, to Robert Edward and Margaret Christine (Walker) Fuqua.
Sandra graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School, Class of 1954. Sandra continued her education at Western Kentucky University, where she earned a bachelor’s of arts degree in Education. She went on to earn her master’s degree in Counseling from Ball State University. While at Western Kentucky University, she met and fell in love with Twyman Patterson, her future husband. They then embarked on a journey that would find them living in Tacoma, Washington, Louisville, Kentucky, Greentown, Indiana, New Castle, Indiana, and Jeffersonville, Indiana. They celebrated 64 years of marriage in January.
Sandra was a member of Wall Street United Methodist Church and especially enjoyed the music aspect as she was an accomplished pianist and organist. With Twyman, Sandra became an avid cyclist and toured many parts of the country. Sandra retired from a teaching and counseling career after 28 years and in retirement continued to contribute as a volunteer in numerous and varied volunteer opportunities.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.