BARDWELL — Sandra June “Sissy” Frizzell, 63, of Bardwell, died on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was of the Baptist faith. She was a CNA in McCracken, Hickman and Carlisle counties.
She is survived by a son, Mike Frizzell of Bardwell; four brothers, Tom Frizzell of Hartford, Lewis J. “LJ” Frizzell of Bardwell, Stevie G. Frizzell of Mayfield, and Freddie Frizzell of Fulton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother. Her parents were Thomas Wesley and Shirley Jean Jackson Frizzell.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Jason Burnett officiating. Burial will follow at Burkley Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
