CALVERT CITY — Sandra Fae Story, 75, of Calvert City, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Story was born in Paducah on June 1, 1946, to the late Cicero Helton and Erie Zee Helton. She was a registered nurse who worked at both Centennial Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, and Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. She was a veteran of the United States Army and member of Altona Baptist Church.
Her passions were sports, gardening and working with flowers in her yard. She was an adoring grandmother who loved anything related to her grandchildren, even buying vehicles to fit the size and number of children.
Sandra is survived by her son, Troy Phillips (Veronica) of Calvert City; her daughter, Jill Phillips (Gary) of Enid, Oklahoma; three stepchildren, Jeff Story (Brittany) of Calvert City, Timothy Story (Carmen) of Paducah, and Jimilyn Nichols of Calvert City; nine grandchildren, Chance Nichols, Colton Story, Haley Nichols, Kaleb Phillips, Clay Tucker, Chesney Story, Kathryn Story, Raeleigh Phillips and Krystopher Story; and one great-grandson, Lincoln Phillips.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 21 years, James Story; and her parents.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kaye “Little Mouse,” Destiny, Jazlynn and Jerilyn “Banty Hen,” who took such exceptional care of Sandra.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr with Rev. Roger Rice officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the 1 p.m. service time on Wednesday at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to: Altona Baptist Church, 5827 US 62, Calvert City, KY 42029.
You may share a hug, send a message or light a candle for the family at www.filbeckandcann.com.
