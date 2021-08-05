BENTON — Sandra Kay Wheeler Childress, 75, of Benton, formerly of Mayfield, died at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at her home.
Mrs. Childress was a member of Cuba Church of Christ and was an LPN at the former Morgan-Haugh Clinic in Mayfield for 30 years.
She is survived by her husband, John C. Childress of Benton; a daughter, Valerie Sullivan of Mayfield; two step-daughters, Sweeda Compton of Benton and Tina Curry of Benton; a stepson, John Samuel Childress of Louisville; a brother, Harold Sullivan of Mayfield; and seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Joey Wheeler; five sisters; and a brother. Her parents were Davy C. “Dick” and Opal (Mace) Sullivan.
Services will be at 7:30 pm. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, with Will McSweeney officiating.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
