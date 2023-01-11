LEDBETTER — Sandi G. May, 67, of Ledbetter, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. She was born the daughter of the late Isaac May and Ruth May of Paducah. Sandi was a member of Ohio Valley Baptist Church in Ledbetter. She loved her cats and enjoyed pencil coloring, puzzles, and was a great caretaker.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah with Terry Mitchenson officiating. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery in Livingston County with Tony Jennings officiating. Friends may call 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the funeral home. Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is honored to be serving the May family.
