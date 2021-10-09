METROPOLIS, Ill. — Samuel V. Dunning, 86, of Metropolis, Illinois, died on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at his residence.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Pastor Joey Dunning officiating. Burial will follow in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Sam was retired from the Illinois State Police where he attained the rank of master sergeant. He then served at the Massac County Sheriff’s Office from 1989-1998, was a member of First Baptist Church in Metropolis, and served his country in the United States Army.
Sam is survived by his sons, Sam D. (Laura) Dunning and Scott S. (Lisa) Dunning; grandchildren, Samuel Paul (Audrey) Dunning and Hannah Dunning; sister, Eva Eulene Schuler; sister-in-law, Catherine Dunning; girlfriend, Melba Cockrel; and several nieces and nephews.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Gertrude (Kingsley) Dunning; wife, Dorothy D. (Page) Dunning; sisters, Lucille Dowell and Ava Erlene Thornley; brothers, Fred Dunning, Jack Dunning, Hillis Dunning and Lelbert “Leb” Dunning.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, from 10 a.m. until noon at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Project Hope Humane Society, P.O. Box 125, Metropolis, Il 62960 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikins
