Samuel “Sammy” Martin Hines, 76, of Paducah, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. He was born in Paducah on December 30, 1943, to Kimmey and Jeanette Hines.
He is survived by the love of his life, Iris Joyce Hines, whom he married July 5, 1963. Also surviving are his children Matthew “Boo” Hines (Erica), Steven Hines (Misty Jo) and Jeffrey Hines (Katie) all of Paducah and Stefanie Sherrill (Jerry) of Union City, TN, grandchildren Austin Deboe, Kaylee Deboe, and Allyson Hines, great-grandchildren Lucas Hines and Sammy Hines, brothers Gary Hines, Johnny Mike Hines, Ronnie Hines and sister Diana Hines.
He is preceded in death by his parents, son Samuel Martin “Marty” Hines, brothers Terry Gene Hines and Kenneth “Butch” Hines.
He worked for 30 years as a Conductor with P&L Railroad. He coached numerous baseball & softball teams over the years, including “his girls” on his Taco Johns softball team from 1980-1994. He was an avid Ford enthusiast and worked on and drag raced countless cars. His pride and joy were his kids and his grandkids who he would do anything for. He was a member of Southland Baptist Temple.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Paducah with Christopher Hines, Jim Trimble, and Randy Hines officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the Community Kitchen, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
