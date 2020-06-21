SYMSONIA — Mr. Samuel O’Dell “Sammy” Brown, 66, of Symsonia, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at his home.
Born Monday, September 21, 1953, in Paducah, he was the son of the late Ted H. Brown and the late Marie (Bowlin) Brown. He was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church. He was retired from the shipping department at CCMA in Calvert City.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Theresa (Ferris) Brown, of Symsonia; brother, Charles Brown, of Symsonia; sister, Judith Mathis, of Mayfield; grandchildren, Joseph Brown, John David Brown, Jacob Brown; great grandson, Eli Samuel Brown.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two sons, Phillip Anthony Brown and Samuel “David” Brown.
Graveside funeral services will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery, Benton. Rev. Joel Frizzell will officiate. Interment will follow the service.
Friends may visit with the family between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th St., Benton, KY.
