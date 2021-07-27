Samuel Mueller, 92, of Paducah, passed away at 11 a.m. Friday, July 23. 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Samuel was born in Paducah on Tuesday, April 23, 1929, to Samuel and Mayda Mueller. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a retired custom home builder. His L. Samuel Mueller Construction Company built many homes in Paducah as well as Juneau, Alaska. He was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church for more than 40 years during which he served on several mission trips.
Mr. Mueller is survived by his daughters, Melanie Mueller Conwell (Patrick), of Paducah, and Carol Mueller (Tim McManus), of Blanchard, Oklahoma; his brothers, Bob Mueller (Shirley) and George Mueller (Linda), all of Paducah; two granddaughters, Erin Conwell Phalen (Steven) and Cpt (R) Emily Pehrson (Cpt (R) Tim), of Blanchard; his great-granddaughter, Ellie Pehrson; his beloved aunt, Nita Park, of Paducah.
Mr. Mueller was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Marjorie Dickson Mueller; and his parents, Samuel Mueller and Mayda Pauline Shaffer Mueller.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Wallace and Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Samaritan’s Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
