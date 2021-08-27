METROPOLIS, Ill. — Samuel Lavern Fitzpatrick, 75, of Metropolis, met his Lord and Savior face to face and heard the words Well done, good and faithful servant at 5:37 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. He was born on Mar. 31, 1946 in Metropolis, the son of Joseph and Edith Mae (Browning) Fitzpatrick. He married the love of his life, Deborah Williams, on Sept. 9, 1967.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at Just By Faith Ministries, 1120 Johnson Street in Metropolis. You may also view the service on the Loftus-McManus Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Sam was retired from Lafarge/Missouri Portland after 30 plus years. He was a member of Just By Faith Ministries and Silver Crown Masonic Lodge #26.
Sam is survived by his wife of 54 years, Deborah (Williams) Fitzpatrick; daughters, Janet Owens and husband Charles Leon, Tryphonnia Amos and husband Robert Jr., Johnna Kendall and husband Herman, and Sabrina Fitzpatrick; eight grandchildren, Janay Thomas-Owens, Jordan Kelly and wife Lauren, Josh Kelly, Austin Kendall, Maya Fitzpatrick, Shae Kendall, Robin Moxey, and Jazzmin Amos; 13 great grandchildren; siblings, Robert Fitzpatrick and wife Esther, Clara Mae Dabbs, Sharon Elaine Fitzpatrick, Deena Mansfield, Janice Allen and husband Elijah, Brenda Meadows and husband Jackie; uncle/brother, H.L. Browning and wife Pansy; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Sam was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Edith Mae (Browning) Fitzpatrick; aunt/sister, Rosetta Meadows; aunt, Salene Yarbro.
The family will receive friends and family on noon Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, until the service hour at Just By Faith Ministries.
The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Samuel Fitzpatrick Fund, c/o City National Bank, P.O. Box 380, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at
