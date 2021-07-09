NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Samuel Dale Simmons, 56, of Nashville, passed away February 22, 2021, from complications of COVID-19.
Samuel was born in Paducah, Kentucky, on Oct. 26, 1964, to Mr. Curley Alvin Simmons Sr. and Mrs. Marie Eleanor Keys Simmons.
As a child, he attended the West Kentucky Easter Seals Center organization located near his neighborhood. He appeared on Channel 6 WPSD-TV during a telethon for the center.
As an adult, he moved to Nashville to live with his sister. While in Nashville, he attended Rochelle Center, a disability service support organization. He moved into Community Options group home. While living in the group home he appeared in a local newspaper covering a fundraiser for Community Options. The organization helped him to have a few jobs working in the restaurant business.
Samuel was a friendly fun-loving person who could always bring a smile. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Curley Alvin Simmons Jr, Robert Jeffery Simmons, and sister Janet A. Thomas.
He leaves to cherish his memory, sister, Pamela (Winston) Stephens of Nashville; nephews, Winston Stephens II of Nashville, Michael (Leslie) Thomas of Frankfort, Kentucky, and Auntoine Simmons of Paducah, Kentucky; nieces, Veronica Stephens of Nashville and Tina Phillips of Dallas, Texas. Also a host of great-nephews, nieces, cousins and friends survive.
