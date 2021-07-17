GILBERTSVILLE — Sammy Ray Washam, 75, of Gilbertsville, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home.

Mr. Washam retired from the Marshall County Detention Center and was a member of the Gospel Mission Worship Center in Reidland. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division Vietnam War era and awarded the Bronze Star Medal.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marcia (Scheer) Washam; two sons, Michael Washam of Paducah and Kevin Washam of Louisville; five grandchildren; and two brothers, Eddie Washam and Freddie Washam, both of Hardin.

He was preceded in death by a sister. His parents were Hulen and Elnora “Dale” (Young) Washam.

Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home of Benton. The Rev. Joe Daryl Thorn will officiate. Military honors will take place immediately following the service at the funeral home.

The family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to a children’s charity of your choice.

To send flowers to the family of Sammy Washam, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 17
Funeral Service
Saturday, July 17, 2021
2:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jul 17
Visitation
Saturday, July 17, 2021
12:30PM-2:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In