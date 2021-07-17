GILBERTSVILLE — Sammy Ray Washam, 75, of Gilbertsville, died on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Washam retired from the Marshall County Detention Center and was a member of the Gospel Mission Worship Center in Reidland. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division Vietnam War era and awarded the Bronze Star Medal.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marcia (Scheer) Washam; two sons, Michael Washam of Paducah and Kevin Washam of Louisville; five grandchildren; and two brothers, Eddie Washam and Freddie Washam, both of Hardin.
He was preceded in death by a sister. His parents were Hulen and Elnora “Dale” (Young) Washam.
Services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home of Benton. The Rev. Joe Daryl Thorn will officiate. Military honors will take place immediately following the service at the funeral home.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to a children’s charity of your choice.
