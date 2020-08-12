HICKORY — Sammy Lee Workman, age 76, of Hickory, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
He was of the Baptist faith, a former agriculture teacher and a retired principal at Ballard Memorial High School.
Mr. Workman is survived by two sons, Jason Lee (Larrah) Workman and Casey Alan (Sarah) Workman both of Hickory; one sister, Betty (Dr. Charles) Whitlow of Mayfield; one brother-in-law, Wayne Courtney of Mayfield; and four grandchildren, Laurna Todd, Abigail Workman, Oliver Workman and Rosalie Workman.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Nancy Workman Courtney and his parents, Sam and Virginia Woods Workman.
A memorial visitation for Mr. Sammy Lee Workman will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Friends are encouraged to wear masks.
Donations can be made in honor of Sammy Workman for a scholarship in his name to benefit a Ballard Memorial High School Ag student. Donations can be sent to FNB Bank, c/o Sammy Workman Scholarship Fund,
P.O. Box 369, Mayfield, KY 42066.
