ARLINGTON — Sammie Thomas Jr., 89, died on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Clinton Place Nursing Home in Clinton.
He was a member of Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church and was a longtime truck driver.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Elizabeth (Partee) Thomas; seven children, Donnie Thomas, Jerry Thomas, Ronnie Thomas, Janet Thomas, Charlotte Morris, Bonnie Thomas and Reba Thomas; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 13 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Christine Scott of Clinton; six brothers, Raymond Thomas of Columbus, Bobby Joe Thomas of Erie, Pennsylvania, Larry Thomas of Columbus, Donald Thomas of Waverly, James Thomas of Clinton and Rickey Thomas of Holland, Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by six sisters; and a grandson, Steven Jerome Crume.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with the Revs. Anthony Johnson and Henry Greer officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Oakton.
Visitation will be from noon until the service time Saturday at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.