Sammie E. Taylor, 95, of West Paducah, died at 2:16 p.m. Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his home.
He was a longtime member of Ware Memorial Church of God in Christ and retired from the United States Postal Service as a general mechanic. He was served as a Veteran in the United States Army and the United States Navy.
He was preceded in death by three sons, Sammie H. Taylor, Willie Taylor, Fred Taylor; his parents, Ambrose and Tennia Hayes Taylor; and two brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Taylor of West Paducah; five children, David Taylor, Mark Taylor, Vanessa Knight, and Denise Marshall all of Paducah, and Gloriadean Colbin of Indianapolis, Indiana; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Services will be held noon Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Ware Memorial Church of God In Christ with Marshall Chambers officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Sammie Taylor as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.