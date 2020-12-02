METROPOLIS, Ill. — Sammie “Sam” Lee Scott, 75, of Metropolis, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at his residence.
Sam was retired from Allied Signal where he worked in the maintenance department. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the Masonic Lodge. In his free time, he enjoyed being outdoors, riding his side by side, and spending time with his dogs.
Surviving are his two children, Kurt (Whitney) Scott of Metropolis; Brandi Agan of Metropolis; one sister, Shirley Bracey of Tennessee; three grandchildren, Brandon (Amandalynn) Agan, Bobby Agan, Bret Agan; two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Agan and Caroline Agan; and his two dogs, Cooper and Roman.
He was preceded in death by his wife, LaShaun Scott; his parents, Erwin and Gene Scott; two sisters, Judy Elliott and Peggy Binkley; one brother, Jerry Scott; one infant sister; and his dog, J.R.
Private graveside services will be held at Canaan Cemetery in Metropolis with military and masonic honors. Burial will follow.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
