JOY — Sammie George Belt, 82, died December 26, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
He is survived by a daughter, Tammy Belt of Joy; a sister, Alma Aline Tabor of Marion; two brothers, BoeDean Belt of Las Cruces, New Mexico, and Hurley Ray Belt of Morganfield; and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean (Curry) Belt; and a brother.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, January 4, 2020, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Carrsville Cemetery.
Friends and family may call 5- 8 p.m. Sunday, January 3, 2021, in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
