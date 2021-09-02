Samantha Kathleen Sheffer Carpenter, 46, passed away at Baptist Health Paducah on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.
Samantha was a member of Oscar Baptist Church, she was employed as head caterer at Artisan Kitchen, and a former member of the Ballard County Rescue Squad. Samantha loved to Drag Race, loved animals, especially her cat Skittles. Everyone called her “MaMa Sam.”
She is survived by her husband, Adam Carpenter of Kevil; her mother, Belinda Romaine Brooks (David) of Barlow; son, Logan Sheffer (Heather) of Kevil; two daughters, Audriana Bush (Tyler) of Kevil and Hannah Bush of Kevil; two brothers, Bear Nichols (Kellye) of Kevil and Michael Nichols (Cassie) of Cunningham; stepsister, Anna Lamb (Adam) of Louisville; a grandchild due in April; nieces and nephews, Madison, Mason, Chloe, Miley, Landon, Chase and Brody; uncles and aunts, Bruce Romaine (Sharon) of Kevil, Leonard Romaine of Kevil, Shannon Romaine (Michelle) of Marion, Illinois, and Vickie Bivens (Terry) of Paris, Tennessee; and several cousins.
Samantha was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Nichols; her grandparents, Jimmy and Kitty Romaine and her two best friends, Jennifer Moore and Tiesha Donlow.
Visitation will be 4 — 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Morrow Funeral Chapel.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, with the Rev. Ryan Baker, Ronnie Harvell and David Logsdon officiating. Interment will follow at Oscar Cemetery.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrow
