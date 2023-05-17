BENTON — Sam Samson, 84, of Benton, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.
He was a United States Air Force Veteran who served 16 years prior to his two tours in the Vietnam War. After a combined 20 plus years of service he retired from the Air Force as a technical sergeant. After his retirement Sam went to work for the Plum Creek Timber Company in Montana and spent 22 years working for them as a senior timber grader. Sam was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Dolores Samson of Benton; one son, Bruce Samson of Haubstadt, Indiana; four daughters, Jerri Grogan of Michigan, Susan Gregg of Colorado, Bobbi Blackwell of New Jersey, and Rebecca Blackwell of Benton; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Betty Brownlee Samson.
Friends may call 5 — 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2023, at New Harmony Baptist Church with Scott Penick officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
