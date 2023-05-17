BENTON — Sam Samson, 84, of Benton, died Sunday, May 14, 2023, at Lakeway Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran who served 16 years prior to his two tours in the Vietnam War. After a combined 20 plus years of service he retired from the Air Force as a technical sergeant. After his retirement Sam went to work for the Plum Creek Timber Company in Montana and spent 22 years working for them as a senior timber grader. Sam was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church.

Service information

May 19
Funeral Ceremony
Friday, May 19, 2023
11:00AM
May 18
Visitation
Thursday, May 18, 2023
4:00PM-6:00PM
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home
1117 Poplar Street
Benton, KY 42025
