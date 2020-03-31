Sam McCanless, 92, of Paducah, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Parkview Nursing and Rehab Center.
Sam was a retired pipefitter welder at Local 155 in Little Rock, Arkansas. He was a member of the congregation of Jehovah’s Witness.
Mr. McCanless is survived by his son Sammy McCanless and wife Sue of Owensboro; four grandchildren, Crystal Ford of Owensboro, Tonia Kerr of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Tasha Garza of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, and Micah Hamlett of Jonesboro, Arkansas; and seven great-grandchildren, Stevie Ford, Castle Kerr, Corbin Kerr, Ty Garza, Preston Hamlett, Ellana Hamlett, and Ava Hamlett.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nellie; second wife, Paula Sue; one daughter, Suzanne Hamlett, a great-granddaughter, Gracie Garza; three brothers; and one sister.
A private family graveside will be held Wednesday at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
