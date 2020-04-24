SEDALIA — Sam Howard, 92, of Sedalia, died at 2:20 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at Spring Creek Health & Rehab facility in Murray.
He was a member of the Cuba Church of Christ, a retired dairy farmer, and a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Jean Howard of Sedalia; two sons, Kenneth Howard of Boone, North Carolina, and John Howard of Sedalia; three daughters, Janice Stevens of Decatur, Georgia, Donna Swatzell of Ozark, Missouri, and Angela Coltharp of Sedalia; 10 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren
He was preceded in death by a sister and a brother. His parents were John William and Alyne Golden Howard.
Private graveside services will be at Lebanon Church of Christ Cemetery with Will McSweeney officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Spring Creek Healthcare Activities Department, 1401 S. 16th St., Murray, KY 42071.
Brown Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
