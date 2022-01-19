BOAZ — Sam E. Davis Jr., 77, of Boaz, died Monday Dec. 13, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
Family and friends are invited to attend a family planned Memorial Service for Sam at noon Saturday Jan. 22, 2022, at Northside Baptist Church in Mayfield, Kentucky. Friends may visit with family starting at 10 a.m. at the Church.
Family requests all attendees wear a mask and follow all COVID 19 guidelines.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Northside Baptist Church, 611 W Lockridge St., Mayfield, KY 42066 in Sam’s name, or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105-9959 or American Cancer Society, 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, KY 42003.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.