BOAZ — Sam E. Davis Jr. 77, of Boaz, died Monday Dec. 13, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Hospice Care Center of Paducah.
He was retired from General Tire in Mayfield and a member of Northside Baptist Church in Mayfield.
He is survived by his wife, Ladonna Davis; two daughters, Barb Davis and Shannon Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam E. Davis Sr. and Mildred Custer Davis.
Memorial services are being planned for a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.