BENTON — Bernlen Ruth “Sally” Lovett, 73, of Benton (Olive community), died on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was a homemaker and a member of Olive Missionary Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband of 47 years, Woodrow S. “Steve” Lovett of Olive; four children, Kim Keith of Boaz, Kevin Stokes of Heath, Kyle Lovett of Draffenville and Kasie Lovett of Olive; 12 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernie and Helen (Smith) Champion; a brother; an infant grandchild; and a granddaughter.
In compliance with the commonwealth of Kentucky and the CDC’s health and public safety directives, services will be private. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
