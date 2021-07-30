KEVIL — S. M. Rambo, 87, of Kevil, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
S. M. was born in Hickman County, on Tuesday, May 8, 1934, to Henry and Alice Rambo. He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He worked as a dairy farmer and also as a school custodian at Concord Elementary School. He was a longtime member of Beulah Baptist Church and in his later years, he enjoyed dancing, having been taught by Mary Jones.
Mr. Rambo is survived by his very special friend, Mary Jones, of Kevil; his daughter, Nancy McCormick (David), of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; his sons, David Rambo, of Metropolis, Illinois, and Mart Rambo, of Hickory; his sisters, Joyce Marshall, of Mayfield, Faye Wilson (Larry), of Fancy Farm, Ruby Neal and June Ellegood, both of Mayfield; his brothers, Rev Wayne Rambo (Nancy) and Freddie Rambo, both of Mayfield; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Rambo was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Rambo; his second wife, Ola McLean Grief Rambo; his son, Dale Rambo; his parents, Henry Rambo and Alice Hayden Rambo; his sister, Millie Ann Jones; and his brother, Gaylon Rambo.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes with Rev. Ronnie Stinson and Rev. Wayne Rambo officiating. Burial will follow at Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery in Fancy Farm.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
