METROPOLIS, Ill. — Ryan Krempasky, 64, of Metropolis, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mr. Krempasky was an operator at EEI and worked at Bill’s Market and then Big Johns. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and a supporter of Save the Massac Theatre. Ryan was active with Venture Scouts, Cub Scouts Pack 101 and Boy Scouts Troop 101. He was a faithful volunteer at the Scout’s Encampment booth for 27 years.
Ryan is survived by his sons, Chris Krempasky, Nathan Krempasky and Jeremy Krempasky; companion, Kim Krempasky; sisters, Kerry Krempasky, Rebecca Girvin (Richard), and Emmy Lou Zarlenda (Robert); one brother, Gregory Krempasky (Lee Ann); nieces and nephews, Angela Gailbrath, Samantha Rushing, Rachel Miller, Rebecca Keller, Robert Worthen II, John Carl Krempasky, and Joe Krempasky; great nieces and nephews, Jackson Worthen, Wakley Keller, Whitley Keller, Kenneth Miller, Kristina Miller, Layla Miller and Nikolas Galbraith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Jacob and Marie Rebecca (Lancaster) Krempasky; one sister, Terry Krempasky; one brother, Carl Krempasky.
In compliance with health and safety directives, services for Mr. Krempasky will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-mill
erfh.com. Memorial contributions may be given in Ryan’s name to Boy Scouts Troop 101, c/o First United Methodist Church, 100 E. 5th Street, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-
Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.