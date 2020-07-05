Ryan Crick, 41, of Paducah, formerly of Mayfield, passed away at his residence on July 1, 2020.
He was employed by James Marine of Paducah and was an avid fisherman and lover of all nature. He was a handyman and could fix just about anything. He was generous with his time and talents. He will be missed by his family and many friends.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Denise and Tommy Melvin, of Mayfield, KY; a daughter, Tristen Crick of Benton, KY; two sons, Nathaniel Dunkin and Wade Crick of Mayfield, KY; and special friend, Cathaleen Kult. He is also survived by his stepmother, Betty Crick; half-sister, Lucy Crowell; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Crick; maternal grandparents, Jim and Belinda Maddox; and paternal grandparents, Wade and Virginia Crick.
There will be a private graveside service. Memorials can be made in memory of Ryan Crick to the charity of your choice.
Byrn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
