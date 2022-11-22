Ruth Wallace Richerson, 81, of Paducah, passed away at 5:55 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at her home, with her daughters at her side.

Ruth was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 25, 1941, to James Edgar and Wilton Yvonne Wallace. She grew up in Marshall County on her family’s farm and attended grade school in a one room schoolhouse. She married her high school sweetheart and went on to create a loving home for her family in Mayfield. She enjoyed her professional endeavors, through which she contributed to her community and created lifelong friendships.

