Ruth Wallace Richerson, 81, of Paducah, passed away at 5:55 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at her home, with her daughters at her side.
Ruth was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Wednesday, March 25, 1941, to James Edgar and Wilton Yvonne Wallace. She grew up in Marshall County on her family’s farm and attended grade school in a one room schoolhouse. She married her high school sweetheart and went on to create a loving home for her family in Mayfield. She enjoyed her professional endeavors, through which she contributed to her community and created lifelong friendships.
Ruth was well known to friends and family for her welcoming home and wonderful cooking and baking, especially her fried chicken and pecan pies. She once had a thriving backyard chicken coop and enjoyed sharing the fresh eggs. From a young age she had a love of dogs and delighted in their company throughout her life. Above all she was passionately dedicated to raising her daughters and they were the joy of her life.
Mrs. Richerson is survived by her daughters, Laura Durbin of Paducah and Julia Richerson (Erik Siegel) of Louisville; her brothers, Jim Wallace (Barbara) of Mayfield, and Jon Wallace (Susan) of Boaz; her three grandchildren, Kevin Coughlin, Landon Durbin and Nora Siegel.
Mrs. Richerson was preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Joe Price Richerson; and her parents.
A graveside funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation was held Monday evening, Nov. 21, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Ruth’s name to Paducah Cooperative Ministry, 402 Legion Dr. Paducah, KY 42003; or WKMS Public Radio, Murray State University, 2018 University Station, Murray, KY 42071.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.